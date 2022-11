Not Available

Ricardo Vilca was one of the most transcendent artists in the Argentinean north-west. However, his person and his music remained in the shadows to bigger audiences for years. Like a work of destiny, his songs arrived to Buenos Aires through the voice of important musicians such as León Gieco and Divididos. With unknown archival footage, Vilca is a journey through his story and a tribute, trying to better understand the sources of inspiration that sustain his music.