Not Available

Pepe and his partner are two truck drivers in the middle of a trip, they decide to stop in the road and stop at the nearest town. This town, which is called Villa Alegre of Songs, apparently normal, but they do not need much time to realize that it is not at all. There the men spend their days fighting with each other, and as women, do not know any until Pepe, an inveterate conqueror, make a little water to the car to Dolores, a beautiful young woman with no takes to make friends and that he also has his little sister, Encarna.