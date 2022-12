Not Available

Past and present are intricately entwined in this poetical reverie, in which a man (Derek de Lint) looks for his childhood memories in his grandparents' deserted country house. He meets himself at various ages in this house full of waning grandeur. The disappearance of his love Equiline plays an important role. In the voice-over, he tells the spectator about his motives for this trip to the 'memory of a memory'.