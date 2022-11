Not Available

Anna, a young and aspiring actress who has not had much success, offers to care for the father of Jorgen, who has been burdened with the responsibility. The father, Walentin, is in a mostly comatose state, which makes him the perfect audience for Anna, who begins acting out her scenes in front of him. Gradually, Walentin shows signs of recovery -- but is this due to Anna's kindness, or is it possible that the old man is a pretty good actor himself?