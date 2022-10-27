1968

Villa Rides

  • Action
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 28th, 1968

Studio

Paramount

Pulled into the Mexican Revolution by his own greed, Texas gunrunner & pilot Lee Arnold joins bandit-turned-patriot Pancho Villa & his band of dedicated men in a march across Mexico battling the Colorados & stealing women's hearts as they go. But each has a nemesis among his friends: Arnold is tormented by Fierro, Villa's right-hand-man; and Villa must face possible betrayal by his own president's naiveté

Cast

Robert MitchumLee Arnold
Charles BronsonRodolfo Fierro
Maria Grazia BuccellaFina
Herbert LomGeneral Huerta
Robert ViharoUrbina
Frank WolffRamirez

View Full Cast >

Images