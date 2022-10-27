Villa Rides

Pulled into the Mexican Revolution by his own greed, Texas gunrunner & pilot Lee Arnold joins bandit-turned-patriot Pancho Villa & his band of dedicated men in a march across Mexico battling the Colorados & stealing women's hearts as they go. But each has a nemesis among his friends: Arnold is tormented by Fierro, Villa's right-hand-man; and Villa must face possible betrayal by his own president's naiveté
|Robert Mitchum
|Lee Arnold
|Charles Bronson
|Rodolfo Fierro
|Maria Grazia Buccella
|Fina
|Herbert Lom
|General Huerta
|Robert Viharo
|Urbina
|Frank Wolff
|Ramirez
