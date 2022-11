Not Available

"'Jiran Sekampung' is an ambitious [social-realist] ensemble film that ties together overlapping story-strands. (...) It seeks to function like a microcosm of contemporary Malay society. There's envy and backbiting, but also love and understanding. People are conscious of status. The old are quick to judge the young. Men are socially privileged, but women sometimes make their own worst enemies." (Amir Muhammad, '120 Malay Movies', 2010)