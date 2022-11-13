Not Available

"Film shots and sound recordings over the course of one month in a remote mountain village in Liguria. I do not work with the illusion of the synchronisation of image and sound, but with the idea that these 2 dimensions do exist as realities independant of each other, and as such do in fact emerge in our consciousness. The world in Villatalla is not showcased but simply lived. The few remaining inhabitants pursue the few remaining work. Social life happens in a beautiful slowness of the present." Jeannette Muñoz.