Not Available

Jailor Lankeshwar houses some of his hit-men as prisoners and uses them to commit criminal activities only to return and be safe in his jail. This gets notice by ACP Amar Agnihotri; who with his recommendation Arjun Singh a police inspector is made to act as a prisoner in Lankeshwar's jail. Arjun's duty is to monitor if at all there are any criminal activities going on in the jail; soon Arjun will find himself trapped as no one are who they claim they are.