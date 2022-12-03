Not Available

Who better to team up for a controversial stroll into pro wrestling TV production than a daring writer, an androgynous, flamboyant statuette come to life, and his cigar chomping glamour queen? Back in the vaunted Attitude Era, Vince Russo paired with Dustin Runnels and his then-wife Terri to create an onscreen sensation that the wrestling world, and angry advertisers, couldn’t ignore! Now, in this edition of Vince Russo’s Attitude, Terri Runnels sits with Vince to explore everything that made the angle unforgettable! Head back to the unpredictable, unforgettable days of pro wrestling in this episode of Vince Russo’s Attitude!