Not Available

Discover northern Italy's rich wine country with this in-depth tour. Viewers will visit wineries and vineyards throughout the region to explore the history, culture, methods and popular labels found in each. The journey begins in Trentino, home to Spumante, followed by Friuli, Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna. The program also includes a stop in Veneto, one of the country's most vital winemaking areas.