Vinmeengal (Tamil: விண்மீன்கள்; English: Stars) is a 2012Tamil film written and directed by Vignesh Menon.[1] The film had its audio launch held on February 16th, 2012. The movie is based on a true life incident revolving around the life of a physically challenged protagonist. It stars actors Rahul Ravindran and Anuja Iyer in lead. The film score is composed by Jubin, while cinematography is by J. Anand and editing handled by G. Sasikumar. Vinmeengal opened to mixed reviews