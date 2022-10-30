Vino Para Robar

Not Available

Sebastian (Hendler) meets Natalia (Bertuccelli) when trying to steal an important piece of art from a museum, and she wins the hand. Rivals declared, the two have to work together later in a robbery more complex: a valuable and unique bottle of Malbec from Bordeaux in the mid-nineteenth century, listed as one of the best wines in the world and jealously guarded in the vault of a bank, in Mendoza. In a world full of glamor, between vineyards and mountains, the thieves will have to display their magic, but while preparing discover theft, each to his own, that nothing will be as thought