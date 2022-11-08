Not Available

Four unemployed orphans who are adventurous and fun-loving, with a care-free attitude and absolutely no worries, and the lead of them, Raja (Srikant) falls in love with another fun-loving girl, Ashta Lakshmi (Ravali). But, the only problem in their way to marriage is Ashta Lakshmi's father, Bangaram (Kota Srinivas Rao), who although loves his only daughter, but does not want his daughter's marriage with this poor guy to happen. He instead wants richest possible groom because he believes money is the only source of happiness and comfort. How Raja and his friends try out many ways to convince Bangaram is the hilarious turn of events that is to be seen.