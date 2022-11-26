Not Available

Winner of a Golden Gate Award at the San Francisco Film Festival, "Vintage: Families of Value" is a thoughtful and sometimes painful examination of three black families through the eyes of gay and lesbian siblings including Harris and his brother Lyle Ashton Harris. The director confronts the issue by asking his mother to talk about her two sons being gay. This documentary weaves together stories from all three families with impressionistic scenes that express what some are unwilling to say.