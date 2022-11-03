Not Available

Performing timeless pieces such as "Night & Day" and "I've Got You Under My Skin," Sinatra's legendary voice and easy manner charms audiences young and old. As he suggests in the shows opening scene, singing "Come Fly With Me," Sinatra takes his fans on a journey back to his Capitol era, where he garnered the reputation he still holds today, as one of the finest American popular singers and entertainers of all time. VINTAGE SINATRA also features rare footage of Sinatra's heart-warming Valentine's Day performance of "My Funny Valentine" to a young, blushing Nancy Sinatra on "The Frank Sinatra Show." This exceptional retrospective also features Sinatra's personal favorite genre, smoky, dark and swanky nightclub music. With performances of "The Lady is a Tramp" and "Angel Eyes," Sinatra's zest for life and music shines brightly.