Vintage Steam Trains: Great British Steam

All aboard for a nostalgic look at one of England’s most beloved traditions — vintage steam train travel. When steam trains were threatened with extinction, the British public united to conserve carriages and locomotives and even bought unused train lines. This made it possible for today’s generation to travel on vintage steam trains throughout Great Britain. Climb aboard for an up-close-and-personal ride on vintage trains as they cut through the beautiful British countryside. Examine the interiors of the passenger cars from long ago, witness the machinery and mechanisms still used to operate these giant iron beasts, and take a peek at the offices and rooms used by train personnel. Journey through the steam train’s intriguing past, and learn the unique history of these colossal and beautiful machines starting with railways inventor, George Stevenson.