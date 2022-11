Not Available

This comprehensive documentary explores the history and music of legendary San Francisco Bay Area thrash band Vio-Lence. Interviews with band members and insights from fans, friends, journalists and other local metal bands -- including Exodus, Testament, Forbidden and Death Angel -- shed light on both Vio-Lence and the thrash metal scene. Rare video footage shot by band members and tons of live clips from their various eras round out the package.