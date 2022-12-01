Not Available

It has been 10 years since the international community and local entities’ initiated their efforts towards the elimination of violence against women, the women of Afghanistan are still suffering victims of violence and lawlessness. The Taliban, no longer in power, is present in the shadows, and their brutal practices and policies towards women, especially in the countryside, are still profoundly visible. “Violence Against Women – 10 Years On” explores how, and why, this recurrent atrocity against women in Afghanistan continues to rise despite government and international community efforts to implement the law on the elimination of violence and the establishment of a High Commission for the Prevention of Violence against Women.