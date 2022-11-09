Violence of the Mind

Not Available

The story involves a young waiter Sebastian, who meets an older man, Max. It seems that Max has a fascination with violence and is looking to indulge his fantasy. So, when the two men meet a perfect stranger, it seems only fitting that they kill him. The two then move from feeling guilty to feeling exultation, and soon they're on the hunt for more victims to feed their rush. They both have a female friend, both of whom know that something is going on with their friend, suspecting that this relationship isn't exactly healthy.