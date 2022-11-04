Violent Fate

Not Available

Clint Hall and Kathy, his wife, see their honeymoon interrupted by the sudden illness of Kathy. On the way to find a doctor Clint is assaulted. Without money to buy medicines, he decides to intimidate the pharmacist to get the prescription by the doctor. When he refuses, Cint forces him but promises to give him the money the next day . Along the way he is arrested by police and sentenced to nine years of hard labor. Tired of hunger, thirst, abuse, hardship and violence, Clint makes ​​an attempt to escape but fails, and repression from Captain Black, director of the prison, is terrible. Morally and physically exhausted, Clint is about to die when it comes the recognition of his innocence and freedom.