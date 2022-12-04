Violent Love

Not Available

When Maki was 12 years old, her mother Toshie had a relationship with a man, Kenji Hashimoto. But Hashimoto's twisted desire made him extend his magic claws to his daughter Maki. Although Junjiang vowed to protect Maki to the death, he was unable to return to heaven, and thus ended his life. After growing up, Maki, after breaking up with the domestic violence ex-husband Shinozaki Satoru, she started to run a snack bar, sealed the past, and lived alone. Unexpectedly, one day, Hashimoto suddenly came to the snack bar as a guest...