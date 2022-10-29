Violent Night: The Movie

Not Available

As the holidays approach, Wesley, Laura Beth and Joyce are three Los Angeles roommates just trying to survive the stresses of work, school and festive parties! When a co-worker decides to hide inside the trunk of Joyce's car on the night of the 'big party', things start to get very weird... dead weird... like, with dead people. It's a parade of weirdos with sharp objects. A chainsaw comes out, knives, a potato peeler, Ethernet cable - even human hands may be used as a weapon as these roommates try to survive this one last Violent Night.