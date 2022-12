Not Available

Violent youth is a film about a group of children who are struggling in a society. The story takes place in the Nineties years, when Macedonia was at a crossroads in its independence and forming their own way. Period of transition and proof… The story takes place in the capital of its margin, in a small stubburn. The main character is a picture of alienation and a photo forgotten and disbanded youth. Youth - no idea and direction, no time in which it could be priced.