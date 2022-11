Not Available

Violet, a feisty 15 year-old who prefers the nickname "Scooter" , decides to run away from her boring life in a small town and goes to visit with the father she has never seen. She believes he lives in the city with his new wife, but in fact he is in a gay relationship with his long-time lover. This inevitably leads to changes and readjustments all round as dad gets to know, reluctantly, the daughter he never wanted.