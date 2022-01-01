Violetta en vivo

Not Available

Concert recorded live in Milan from 3 to 5 January 2014. They are just waiting for you! The students of Studio 21, Violetta, León, Diego and all other are on the scene of Mediolanum Forum in Milan to make you live an unforgettable concert. They interpret the must live songs from the first two seasons of your favorite series Disney Channel. Violetta The Concert DVD offers exceptional moments. Discover exclusive Violetta and her band at the heart of scenes to share with them their emotions before they climb on stage. Get ready to sing, dance and relive the greatest moments of the concert event.