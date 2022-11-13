Not Available

“At which point do you let go?…” – This is the central question of “Vios”, a short documentary that tracks the last days of a dog suﬀering from terminal cancer and how its owners struggle with the critical decision: whether or not to euthanise her. Shot over a 6-month period by the owners, Wendy and Ler, this intimate documentary is an unfettered access into the lives of the flmmakers, exposing their deepest vulnerabilities in face of this crisis, which had crushed their fnances and strained their relationship. Through their personal story, Wendy and Ler hope to create more awareness for dogs with cancer in Singapore and around the world.