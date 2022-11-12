Viper Queens

Not Available

Vipers are the Mike Tyson's of the serpent world - short, stocky, and they pack mighty punches laced with hardcore venom - at lightning speed. From the stark American Wild West, to steamy jungles in the heart of Africa, old and new world orders of Vipers have merged to create a super family of snakes. Within their ranks, some have adapted skills and weapons like heat-sensing pit organs and the longest snake fangs of all the species. But while Vipers may be iconic coldblooded killers, they have a softer side when it comes to family.