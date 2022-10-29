Not Available

To some, it’s murder. To them, it’s just work. The Troma Team is proud to present Robert Larkin’s intense sci-fi thriller Viral Assassins. In the not so distant future, a terminal disease will make cancer look like the common cold. The government’s solution to this epidemic is to make carrying the disease a capital crime, punishable by death through a team of highly trained assassins. This not only lowers the risk of the disease spreading but also greatly lowers health costs for the average Joe. But what happens if the government becomes infected? The only hope for a vaccine is trapped within the diseased body and mind of a government lab technician. Unfortunately, the government hires their most dedicated and trigger-happy assassin to eliminate her. Will the assassin uphold the government’s heinous order, or will he jeopardize his own life, reputation and health insurance by eliminating her?