Viral: The 5G Conspiracy Theory

How Covid-19 triggered the spread of a 5G conspiracy theory, firing it into mainstream British life and inspiring a new generation of believers. The idea that 5G could have health implications isn’t new. But, thanks to celebrities like Amir Khan and Eamonn Holmes, it spread further than ever before during lockdown. We speak to new converts to the anti-5G cause, as well as telecoms engineers who have been abused in the streets, police dealing with arson attacks, and activists on both sides. Where did this theory come from? How did it spread? And where will it end? The pandemic has converted many anti-5G activists to the anti-vaccination movement too. This is a story about how easy it is for disinformation to infect us all and how it has become particularly contagious in the coronavirus era.