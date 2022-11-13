Not Available

The objective of "Viramundo" was to question why the Military Coup d' État in Brazil happened without any popular resistance or revolution or reaction of the society. "Viramundo" shows the saga of the northeastern migrants that arrive in São Paulo, beginning with a train arriving and ending with a train leaving São Paulo in a cycle repeated everyday. There is a comparison between specialized and non-specialized workers, with the parallel opinions of a qualified worker and a non-qualified worker. Then it shows some workers of the civil construction and from the industry. Later, it is presented the preachers and the "umbanda" (a Brazilian religion and sort of variation of voodooism and fetishism) and their followers. The charity and the opinion of Mr. Entrepreneur are also presented in this documentary that exposes wounds in Brazilian society.