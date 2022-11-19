Not Available

Omnibus by three young directors in the spotlight of Japan’s independent film industry, dealing with the theme of “lost virginity.” Yoshida Koki, whose film {Household X} was an official selection for the Berlin International Film Festival’s Forum, depicts a woman in her thirties losing her virginity. Kazuyo (Masaki Sawa) is a 35-year-old pharmacist living quietly on her own. One day, her interest is piqued by the pseudo-sexual harassment approach of Ryo (Yanagi Shuntaro), a high school youth, and her body gets a taste of sexual desire.