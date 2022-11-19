Not Available

Virgin

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Omnibus by three young directors in the spotlight of Japan’s independent film industry, dealing with the theme of “lost virginity.” Yoshida Koki, whose film {Household X} was an official selection for the Berlin International Film Festival’s Forum, depicts a woman in her thirties losing her virginity. Kazuyo (Masaki Sawa) is a 35-year-old pharmacist living quietly on her own. One day, her interest is piqued by the pseudo-sexual harassment approach of Ryo (Yanagi Shuntaro), a high school youth, and her body gets a taste of sexual desire.

    Cast

