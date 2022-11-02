Virgin Dreeeeam!!!

Not Available

Rinko is currently a model and her dream is to be a successful actress. Her affair with a comedian becomes the subject of local gossip which having a disastrous result for her reputation. Due to this reason, her boss asks her to get a role in the play by offering sex. She refuses to do so and hides from the public. She can’t go home because there are guards from her agency. She seeks help from his neighbor Kinichiro unbeknownst that he is actually a faithful fan of her. He supports her secretly such as writing on her blog. She has no idea about it. And their unbalanced life living together starts now…