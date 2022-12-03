Not Available

Astu, Syaki, Didan and Balqi are four friends who are always the objects of ridicule at school. Astu has a huge crush on Astari, the most popular girl, but struggles to get her attention. Then a mysterious blind man tells him: "Everything will change if you can pick the Kembang Perawan (The Virgin Girl)!" Astu and his friends have no idea what the blind man meant until they see Kinasih, a pretty girl who is the flower of the village. Astu is instantly infatuated. Although the others feel the same, they give Astu the opportunity to go first.