Not Available

Virgin Margarida

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ukbar Films

1975, Mozambique’s rebirth as an independent nation. The young revolution sweeps the streets of Maputo clean of prostitutes and bad habits. The prostitutes are sent to re-education camps deep in the countryside, where they will become “new women” – loyal comrades of the new nation. As the “clean-up” takes place, Margarida, a 16-year-old girl from the countryside, is mistakenly taken. Drawing on the stories of real women, Virgin Margarida is a dramatic exploration of a little known chapter in Mozambique’s history. A chapter that made no allowance for individuality and enshrined male domination as an ideology.

Cast

Iva MugalelaRosa
Hermelinda CimelaComandante Maria João
Rosa MárioSusana
Ana Maria AlbinoLuisa
Ilda GonzalesAncha
Odília CossaSadimba

View Full Cast >

Images