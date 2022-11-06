Virgin Steele: Ludwigsburg 1993

Not Available

Virgin Steele play what they call "barbaric romanticism" which is a symphonic, romantic and bombastic music with many elements taken from classical music and fantasy/mythological lyrics based on real life events.David DeFeis (all vocals, keyboards, orchestration, synth bass, swords and effects) about Virgin Steele's music: "From a whisper to a scream, barbaric, romantic, bombastic, yet subtle, grandiose, yet earthy. A call, a shout, an invocation to Freedom and the continual awakening to the awareness that every moment of life is lived to its fullest potential. It is a force, a sacred quest which drives Virgin Steele on