Virginal Young Blondes

Unemployed John goes to a bar, where he meets Sofia, who mistakes him for a trust-fund brat and offers her sexual services for money. John doesn't bother to dispel Sofia's misconceptions and accepts her invitation to get stoned. As Sofia and John pass "the most expensive chocolate shop in the world," both are captivated by the cakes in the windows. He is stunned when the amount comes to $42.50. On the Brooklyn Bridge, Sofia shares a traumatic incident from her past in which her drug dealer boyfriend was murdered in front of her and she was raped by the killers. Recomposing herself, Sofia leaves and John, in his drugged state, devours the cakes.