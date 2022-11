Not Available

Virginia Types: Blue Ridge Mountaineers (ca. 1926) is taken from the Pathé Review, a weekly "screen magazine." It portrays the residents of rural Old Rag, Virginia, in images given delicate hues by a short-lived Pathé process that added color to black-and-white prints. The town gave way to a national park not long after the film was shot, making this a unique record of a long-gone community.