Virgins From Hell

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rapi Films

Two sisters plot for revenge against the drug-lord who murdered their family and took their home, now being used as a base for their experiments on aphrodisiacs. The older sister becomes a prostitute in order to get close to the gang. Later, she rallies up a gang of female-bikers, in skimpy leather outfits and knee-high boots, they raid the syndicate's hideout - and lose, badly. They are subject to torture of various sorts, fight among themselves, but gather their wits to try, and fight back for escape.

Cast

Nina AnwarDina
Dicky ZulkarnaenMr. Tiger
Harry Capri
Yenny FaridaShelia

