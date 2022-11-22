Not Available

Virikuta is an astonishing documentary where we will have the opportunity to accompany a group of Huichol Indians in their annual pilgrimage to Virukuta hunting ritual peyote cactus that ingestion causes hallucinogenic effects. Before our eyes see a millennial pilgrimage, will accompany men, women and children in a community in its journey. The Huichol are a traditional people, who have a mature relationship with the natural elements that lead to ecstasy. This is a touching ritual, one of the live testimony deeper meaning in indigenous Mexican tradition