About twenty people wonder about how their gender has been built: how they learned to behave like men or to behave like ladies and above all where to stand compared to the norm. For some it was obvious, while for others it was an impossible effort. What is obvious is how far it is not obvious to distance yourself from the norm. And also that not everyone feels concerned by questioning this standard. In Viril.e.s there are virile men, women who like it, rebellious young girls, boys who run machines, and lots of people who ask themselves questions.