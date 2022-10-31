Not Available

Jogindar Singh Grewal deeply regrets his decision to re-locate to Australia to live with his son, Ranvir, who treats him like a servant, makes him work at the restaurant, which he obtained by marrying Jennifer, even though he was already married to Harjinder Kaur. His greed even alienates him from his friend, Nawaz Ali, who he blames for Jennifer's accidental death. Now Ranvir is the President of Punjab Association and will have to face-off against his rebellious daughter, Meet, who is all set to elope with Sam; while his irresponsible son, Yuvraj, is waiting to spring some more unexpected shocks and surprises on this family.