1995

Virtual Combat

  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 1995

Studio

Amritraj / Stevens Entertainment

This lively low-budget action movie is packed with martial arts, sexy sirens, and a sci-fi plot involving computers and virtual reality images that become real. The tale centers on two Nevada border officers, Dave Quarry (Don "The Dragon" Wilson) and John (Ken McLeod), who amuse themselves off duty by honing their kick-boxing skills via virtual reality combat. Elsewhere, a computer tycoon prepares to market his company's latest invention, a combination of DNA and virtual reality that creates beings and creatures who look and feel real.

Cast

Carrie MitchumCathy
Michael DornVirtual Voice of Dante (voice)
Larry PoindexterEmployee
Rip TaylorPitchman
Johnny WilliamsFred
Ron BarkerBurroughs

View Full Cast >

Images