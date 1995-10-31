Virtual Combat

1995

This lively low-budget action movie is packed with martial arts, sexy sirens, and a sci-fi plot involving computers and virtual reality images that become real. The tale centers on two Nevada border officers, Dave Quarry (Don "The Dragon" Wilson) and John (Ken McLeod), who amuse themselves off duty by honing their kick-boxing skills via virtual reality combat. Elsewhere, a computer tycoon prepares to market his company's latest invention, a combination of DNA and virtual reality that creates beings and creatures who look and feel real.