Virtual Nelsonville Music Festival was a fundraiser for Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville, Ohio. Night One featured: Steve Poltz, Caitlin Kraus, Vieux Farka Touré, Metropark, Triangles of Metal, Ernie Johnson From Detroit, The D-Rays, Leggy, Joan Shelley, Cedric Burnside, Lydia Loveless, Todd Snider, Shovels & Rope, Hot Tuna, and Mandolin Orange.