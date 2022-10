Not Available

Advertising executive Dale Hunter (Michael Muheny) works at the agency Arora. But after a car accident, his life changed abruptly. He has nightmares at night and by day he suffers from hallucinations. The world looks like from a computer. Numbers and names adhere to the objects. A doctor can not help him and the hallucinations are getting worse. Librarian Wendy seems to be the only person he can trust. Together they try to find out the truth.