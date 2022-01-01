1993

As skateboarding begins to embrace the importance of it's own history, Plan B's second release, Virtual Reality, quickly establishes itself as one of skateboarding's most significant video productions of all time. Only one year after their inaugural release (Questionable Video 1992), Plan B stepped to the fold under the guidance of Mike Ternasky and convincingly shrugged off the sophomore video jinx. In today's massive era of skateboard prominence, Virtual Reality remains a flick that's just as significant for its representation of the period's for and style, as it is for the bar raising development and progression it depicts.