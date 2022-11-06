Virtually Married

Not Available

A poor mechanic is conned into taking the place of a wealthy business magnate so the rich man can take off to work on some major wheeling and dealing. Sure enough, the impostor is trapped in a series of circumstances beyond his control that lead him right to the altar. Once he is wed -- or rather, once the rich businessman is unknowingly wed by proxy, the tycoon returns from his trip with the subsequent surprises in store for all concerned.