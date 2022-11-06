Not Available

Virtually Married

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Alameda Films

A poor mechanic is conned into taking the place of a wealthy business magnate so the rich man can take off to work on some major wheeling and dealing. Sure enough, the impostor is trapped in a series of circumstances beyond his control that lead him right to the altar. Once he is wed -- or rather, once the rich businessman is unknowingly wed by proxy, the tycoon returns from his trip with the subsequent surprises in store for all concerned.

Cast

Rosita Arenas
Fernando Casanova
León Barroso

