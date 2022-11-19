Not Available

The combination of spectacular downhill descents with breathtaking scenery spanning from the Swiss Alps to the Liguirian coasts, grants VIRTUOUS aesthetics which have been untapped by bike film makers until now. Megavalence winner René Wildhaber or UCI World Cup Rider Samuel Zbinden show how to get busy off the race track. Riders: René Wildhaber, Samuel Zbinden, David Kretz, Vinzenz Guntern, Sacha Robert, Adrian Fischer…. Music: Band Of Horses, Camera Obscura, As Friends Rust, The Herbaliser and many more…