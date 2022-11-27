Not Available

A near-forgotten film, Virtuous Sinners tells the story of Dawn Emerson (Wanda Hawley), an abused wife cast out into the street by her uncaring husband. Rescued by a gang of down-and-out patrons of the “End of the Trail” mission, Dawn soon falls for a dapper mission benefactor, Hamilton Jones (Norman Kerry), who is also a high-end burglar. When a member of the mission gang, McGregor, is run over by a car while saving a child, Hamilton robs a home to pay his medical bills. Ratted out by a informant, Hamilton goes on trial, but Dawn and the rest of the gang – including a young Rudolph Valentino in a bit part – stand by his side.