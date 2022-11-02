Viruddh... Family Comes First

Virruddh... Family Comes First (English: Opposites) is a Hindi film, released in 2005, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham. Viruddh is one among relatively few Hindi films that is not a musical, instead the soundtrack is primarily used as background.
|Amitabh Bachchan
|Vidhyadhar Patwardhan
|Sharmila Tagore
|Sumitra Patwardhan
|Sanjay Dutt
|Ali Asgar
|John Abraham
|Amar Patwardhan
|Prem Chopra
|Arora
|Sharat Saxena
|Shetty
