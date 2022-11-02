Not Available

Viruddh... Family Comes First

  • Drama
  • Family

Virruddh... Family Comes First (English: Opposites) is a Hindi film, released in 2005, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham. Viruddh is one among relatively few Hindi films that is not a musical, instead the soundtrack is primarily used as background.

Cast

Amitabh BachchanVidhyadhar Patwardhan
Sharmila TagoreSumitra Patwardhan
Sanjay DuttAli Asgar
John AbrahamAmar Patwardhan
Prem ChopraArora
Sharat SaxenaShetty

