Virumbugiren

Shivan (Prashanth) an aspiring designer's hopes crash when he lands up with the responsibility of looking after his mother and younger brothers with his father's sudden death. Since his father dies while in service, Shivan is forced to take up his father's job as a fire service man. He meets Thavamani (Sneha), a beautiful rustic while on a posting in a village and they fall in love. But the girl's father (Nasser) and the whole village are against the lovers. How the lovers' fight against all odds and win form the rest of this love story.